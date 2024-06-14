O Dell Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

