O Dell Group LLC Invests $206,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,493,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock worth $1,143,680,180. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

