O Dell Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.