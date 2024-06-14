O Dell Group LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average of $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

