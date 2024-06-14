O Dell Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

