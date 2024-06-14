O Dell Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

