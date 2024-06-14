O Dell Group LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PKST opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

