O Dell Group LLC Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.