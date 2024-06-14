O Dell Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

