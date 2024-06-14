O Dell Group LLC Sells 559 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

