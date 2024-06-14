Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 273,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,688,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.