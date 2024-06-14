Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 4,466 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

WFC opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.