Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.