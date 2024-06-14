Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 3,572 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.