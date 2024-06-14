Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.