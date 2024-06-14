Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAUM opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

