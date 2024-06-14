Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.