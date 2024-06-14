Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.03 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

