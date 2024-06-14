Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,518.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $361.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.45. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $362.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

