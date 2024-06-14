Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $27,562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $5,733,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.