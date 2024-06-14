Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $523.81 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.