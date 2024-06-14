Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,772,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IXUS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.18.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

