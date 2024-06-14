Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $497.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.50 and a 200-day moving average of $459.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.