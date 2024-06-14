Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,075,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $921.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $943.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

