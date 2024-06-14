Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 21,118 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 357,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,066 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 664.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 138,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 324,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 243,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 284,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 148,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

HBAN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

