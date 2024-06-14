Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 614,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 129,447 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.53 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

