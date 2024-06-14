Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $4,159,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -297.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

