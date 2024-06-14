Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $17,225,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

