Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $462.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

