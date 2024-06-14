Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 9,577 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

