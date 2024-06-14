Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 18,878 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

