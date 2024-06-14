Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

