Oppenheimer Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $3.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.49. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224,859 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

