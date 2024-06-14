Oppenheimer Raises Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $65.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.