Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.58.

Adobe stock traded up $68.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,461. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day moving average of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 176,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 39.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

