Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,898 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

