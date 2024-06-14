Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,699 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $2,969,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,103,000 after buying an additional 180,317 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

