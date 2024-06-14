Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

