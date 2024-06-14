Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

