Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

