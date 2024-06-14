Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

