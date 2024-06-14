Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $443,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 247,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

