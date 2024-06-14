Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $685,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,244,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,288 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 521,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.