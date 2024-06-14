Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,966,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

