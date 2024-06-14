Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 842,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,807,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

