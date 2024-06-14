Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 222,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $131.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

