Optimist Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,984,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

