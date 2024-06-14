Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,489 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.