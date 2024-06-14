Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,440,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.