Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 8th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

